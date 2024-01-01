Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,474 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME opened at $210.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $204.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

