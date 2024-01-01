Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

