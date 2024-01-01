Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $4,997,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $376.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $377.69.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.