Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 129.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BRX opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

