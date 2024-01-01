BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

