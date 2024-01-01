Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $172.54 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $172.54 million and $663,726.34 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $10.75 or 0.00025211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00618244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00248034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00023308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.52554023 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $600,229.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

