Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after acquiring an additional 444,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNH stock opened at $526.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.