Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 2,921 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.88 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

