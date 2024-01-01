Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

