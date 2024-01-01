Avion Wealth Purchases 27 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.19.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

