Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.7% during the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

