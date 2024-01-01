Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.