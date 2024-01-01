Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

