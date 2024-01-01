Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

