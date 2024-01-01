Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $224.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.89. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

