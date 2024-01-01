Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 60.8% in December

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ACA opened at $82.64 on Monday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arcosa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $12,622,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

