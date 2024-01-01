Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.