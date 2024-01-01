Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $272.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

