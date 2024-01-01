Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 46.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS CBOE opened at $178.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

