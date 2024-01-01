Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lowered by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.