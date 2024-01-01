AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

