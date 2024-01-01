AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 19th

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE:ACM opened at $92.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 32.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 589,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 867,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,618,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

