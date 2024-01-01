ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 5th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,217. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABM

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.