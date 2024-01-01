665 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

