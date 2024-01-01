2,276 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $202.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

