1,919 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.