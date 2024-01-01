1,466 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.60 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

