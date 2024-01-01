1,268 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

