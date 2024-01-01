1,222 Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank7 by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank7 by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank7 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.86.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.
Bank7 Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
