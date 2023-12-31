Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $755,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

