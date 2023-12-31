Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.