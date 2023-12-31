Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

TSE:WPK opened at C$40.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.70. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.74.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$367.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.80 million. Winpak had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.1544523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPK. Pi Financial cut their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Free Report

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

