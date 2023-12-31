Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of V opened at $260.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.26. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.