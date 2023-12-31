VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

