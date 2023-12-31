Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,629 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

