Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

