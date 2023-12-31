Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.96.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

