V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in V.F. were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 47.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

