United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

UBFO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 4,392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

