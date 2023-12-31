U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

UBER stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $63.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

