U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.