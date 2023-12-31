Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

