Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 69,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

