The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on January 29th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7773 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of BNS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

