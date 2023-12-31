Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

