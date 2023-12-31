Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

