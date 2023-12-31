Solidarity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.11 and a 200 day moving average of $447.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

