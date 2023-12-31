Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.74 and a 52-week high of $361.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

