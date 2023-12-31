Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $199.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.