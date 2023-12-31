Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 86,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 858,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,166,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

